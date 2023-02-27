HamberMenu
Toll collection on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway deferred, claims Mysuru MP

February 27, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, has claimed that collection of toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has been deferred till completion of service roads.

Mr. Simha made the claim on his social media accounts on Monday evening, hours before the authorities had scheduled to start collecting the toll from Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar during his recent visit to Mysuru had cautioned the government against collecting toll before completing the service roads.

