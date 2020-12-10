Prostitution: Woman from Uganda held

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Wednesday unearthed a prostitution ring run by a woman from Uganda who allegedly lured women from her country by promising them jobs in Bengaluru. Instead, they were kept prisoners in the house and forced into the sex trade, according to the police. The police rescued four women from Uganda, who are currently being rehabilitated and counselled at the State home for women.

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB team raided a house at Ramamurthynagar and arrested Nakkazi Phainaha, 33. “She came to India from Uganda on a tourist visa, rented out a house, and started the prostitution racket,” said a police official.

The police have also booked the owner of the house, identified as Faizul Rahman, who is on the run.

“We have sealed the house for further investigation. We suspect that there are more people involved in the racket,” the official added.

The women who were rescued did not have any travel documents. When questioned, they told the police that their passports and other documents had been confiscated by the accused to prevent them from escaping. The CCB is probing the case to ascertain the extent of the network.