Bengaluru

Property tax rebate in Bengaluru extended till May 31

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended the property tax rebate period till the end of May. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

The civic body usually extends a 5% rebate on property tax to citizens who make the complete payment in the first month of the new financial year.

This year, however, with the 14-day lockdown in place in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the civic body has decided to extend the rebate period till the end of May, the order stated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 5:56:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/property-tax-rebate-in-bengaluru-extended-till-may-31/article34442655.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY