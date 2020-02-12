Programme for expecting mothers on hearing tips organised at AIISH in Mysuru

The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, a premier institute under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has organised a programme for expecting mothers here on February 16 on precautions they are supposed to take for the normal development of ear and hearing in the child.

As part of the ‘World Hearing Day’ celebrations, the orientation programme in Mysuru and surrounding places has been arranged from 10.30 a.m. to noon on the institute premises here.

The programme aims to provide few simple tips to be followed by expecting mothers. Lunch will be provided to the participants and one accompanying person after the programme.

The institute has been striving to minimise the occurrence of hearing loss among the people.

“It is every parent’s dream to have a healthy baby and they are ready to do anything for it. The baby in the womb feels and experiences the activities and the environment of the mother which includes the air she breathes, people she talks to, music she listens to, food she eats and the emotions she feels. These experiences influence the overall physical development of the baby in the womb. Hearing is a crucial sense in such interactions. The development of the ear and hearing functions take place throughout the 9 months and it is important that the expecting mothers learn about a few simple yet important tips to ensure normal development of ear and hearing,” a press release issued here on Tuesday said.

Normal hearing is important for the child’s speech-language, academic and emotional development. In India, 5-6 out of every 1,000 children born are with congenital hearing loss, making it a high prevalent condition. Though the conditions are unavoidable, precautions during the pregnancy period and appropriate parental education could reduce the occurrence of hearing loss and if not so, at least reduce the consequences of it by providing timely treatment at the earliest, the release added.

For registration, contact the Department of POCD, AIISH at 0821-2502312/703 or 8050951586.