Presidency University to host a two-day cultural festival Invincia 2024 in Bengaluru campus on May 24-25 

Kauser Nissar Ahmed, Chairperson, Presidency Foundation and chief guest, will be inaugurating the two-day festival at 9 a.m on May 24

Published - May 22, 2024 01:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The two-day event is being organised in the university’s campus at Itgalpur, Rajankunte, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

The two-day event is being organised in the university’s campus at Itgalpur, Rajankunte, Yelahanka in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

Presidency University is organising its annual cultural festival ‘Invincia’ on May 24 and May 25.

Kauser Nissar Ahmed, Chairperson, Presidency Foundation and chief guest, will be inaugurating the two-day festival at 9 a.m on May 24 while film actor Dhanya Ramkumar will be the guest of honour.

The first day’s programme will have a performance by Bengaluru rapper Rahul Dit-O, followed by a performance by pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali in the evening.

On the second day, the students will be entertained by singer Quake followed by a performance by ‘king of rap’ Raftaar.

The two-day programme will consist of 40 activities ranging from cultural dance and music to theatre performances, artwork and fashion shows. Students of other colleges too can attend the festival. The venue is the university’s campus in Itgalpur, Rajankunte, Yelahanka.

