BCU introduces B.A. double major

The Centre for Global Languages at Bengaluru City University has announced the introduction of a Bachelor of Arts (double major), a three-year programme. According to a release, this programme empowers students to combine their passion for language with their chosen field of study, offering a variety of combinations.

For further details, contact Bengaluru City University, Central College campus, Dr. Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru - 560001 or call 080-22131385 during college hours. or visit www.bcu.ac.in