Engineering student ends life in hostel room in Bengaluru

A 21-year-old first-year B.Tech student reportedly ended her life in her hostel room on the college campus at Chandapura in Bengaluru on May 16 night. This comes days after another engineering student, from PES University, ended his life on their Electronics City campus.

The deceased, Harshitha A., was a native of Arsikere in Hassan district of Karnataka. She was a student of Bangalore College of Engineering and Technology.

The incident came to light when her roommate tried to open the door, but there was no response. On opening the door by force, they found her dead.

Suryanagar police shifted the body for a post-mortem.

On May 17, students staged a protest demanding a detailed probe into the incident. The body has been handed over to the parents after post-mortem.

Police have filed a report of unnatural death. They are awaiting the autopsy report. Meanwhile, they are verifying Harshitha’s call record details to ascertain the reason behind her taking the extreme step.

(Those who are disturbed or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help )