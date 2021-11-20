Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru from Nov. 22 to 24

There will be disruption of power supply from November 22 to 24 because of work related to conversion of 11 KV OH line to UG cable and other connected works.

According to a press release from Bescom, HSR Layout Division, the areas to be affected are:

November 22: 24th Main, HSR Layout 2nd Sector and surrounding areas – 10 a.m to 5 p.m. near Ujala factory, Hosapalya nursery and surrounding areas, 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Shahi Exports – Hosur Road, Kudlu gate and surrounding areas, 1.30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

November 23: Church Road and surrounding areas, AECS B Block, 1st Main Road, 3rd Main Road and surrounding areas, BDA 8th Phase, opposite Kothnur bus depot and surrounding areas, Avalahalli, Tippu Cirlce and surrounding areas 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vijayabank Layout, near Muneshwara Temple and surrounding areas. 10 a.m to 12.30 p.m.; AECS Layout A Block, Kalanikethan Road, near Dakshina Honda, Singasandra and surrounding areas, 1.30 p.m to 4 p.m.

November 24: Electronics City, Konappana Agrahara, Doddthoguru and surrounding areas, 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.; Arkere Mico Layout, Lakshmi Layout, Omkar Nagar, Guru Garden, Nanjundaiah Garden and surrounding areas. Bommanahalli, Golden Towers, Roopena Agrahara and surrounding areas from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; near Indira Canteen, Royal Shelter Layout, D Mart, Hongasandra and surrounding areas. 1.30 p.m. to 4 p.m.