Police personnel involved in anti-social activities will face strict action: Home Minister

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has warned of strict action against police staff who associate themselves with anti-social activities. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for new buildings to be constructed for Chamrajpet and Chickpet traffic police stations on Thursday.

Responding to a question on the involvement of policemen in some criminal cases, Mr. Jnanendra said, “Our Government has zero tolerance towards such attitude. Because of a few black sheep, the entire force - which has a strength of more than one lakh - will get a bad name. Those who join hands with anti-social elements and are involved in criminal activities will be dealt with an iron hand,” he warned.

He said that he has sought a report on the incident in which police staff tried to extort drug peddlers near the CM’s residence and will initiate action against the errant staff based on the report.

“Suspension is not enough for those who are supposed to protect the law but are involved in criminal activities. Such people don’t deserve to continue to work in the police force,” the Minister said, adding that the department is contemplating to bring in stricter punishment.The Home Ministry is awaiting the report in this regard based on which action will be taken.