Police seek help from Pakistan high commission to seek details on 3 Pakistani nationals

The Bengaluru Police through the Union Ministry of Home Affairs have approached Pakistan High Commission office in Delhi, seeking details of the three Pakistani nationals, who had generated Aadhar, using fake documents.

Samira Abdul Rahman (25), a Pakistani national who had married Mohammed Shihab from Kerala, along with her cousin Kirhon Ghulam Ali (26) and Khasif Shamshuddin (30), all from Karachi were arrested on May 25. Background details of the accused have been sought that will help in investigation, sources said.

Also Read How did Pakistani nationals get Aadhaar cards?

Meanwhile, the central investigating agencies are also analysing the calls made by the three Pakistan nationals during their stay in Bengaluru.” Though the investigations have so far not linked them to any anti-national activities, we are cross checking whether they are part of any sleeper cell network,” an official said. The CCB officials during the course of investigations found that the three were in touch with a few people in Pakistan, which is now being verified.

Police said that the accused Mohammed Shihab, during questioning, has in detail confessed as to how they crossed the Indo-Nepal border. “We are verifying his statements to ascertain if someone helped them to cross the border and their possible links to a terror group,” a senior police officer said.

Doctor suspended

A day after the police arrested Naglakshmamma D.C., the Deputy Chief Health Officer of Jayanagar General Hospital, for attesting the documents that the three Pakistani nationals and an Indian citizen used to procure Aadhaar cards, Health Commissioner Subodh Yadav initiated disciplinary action against her and placed her under suspension. He has also suspended T.H. Ravikumar, a group D worker from the hospital on charges of professional misconduct in connection with the same case.