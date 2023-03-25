HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi inaugurates much awaited Krishnarajapura-Whitefield metro line

The 2-km line from Baiyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura is likely to open by mid-year, with a new station (Benniganahalli) between the two destinations

March 25, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a metro ride in Bengaluru following the inauguration of the

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a metro ride in Bengaluru following the inauguration of the | Photo Credit: PMO India/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Krishnarajapura to Whitefield Namma Metro line which could benefit lakhs of IT professionals working in the tech corridor of Bengaluru.

The 13.71 km long stretch is part of the extended purple line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (15.50 km) built under phase II of Namma Metro. The commercial operations will commence from Sunday morning, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) officials.

ALSO READ
All you need to know about the Krishnarajapura-Whitefield Metro line

Amid fanfare, Mr. Modi reached the Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro station at around 1 p.m. and inaugurated the stretch. He later took a ride in the train with school children as well as metro workers and employees from Whitefield to Sri Satya Sai hospital and back.

The Prime Minister was also spotted buying a ticket at the Whitefield station before going on the train ride. He was accompanied by Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

With the operation of the new line, Bengaluru will have 69.66 km of metro network with 63 stations. The city will have the second largest operational metro network after Delhi.

At a project cost of ₹4,249 crore, the opening of the line will benefit five to six lakh people living in the area, according to officials of BMRCL.

The line will have 12 stations. BMRCL will run five trains on the line with a frequency of 10 minutes, and the time taken to travel between two destinations will be 23 minutes.

The 2-km line from Baiyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura is likely to open by mid-year. Between the two stations, a new station — Benniganahalli (previously known as Jyotipuram) — will be opened.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / Bengaluru Metro / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / public transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.