Performances lined up ahead of re-opening of Ranga Shankara

Leading theatre troupes to perform as part of ‘RS Connect’

Poetry and book readings, performance of theatre songs, music, talks and much more are lined up ahead of the re-opening of Ranga Shankara. Starting Tuesday, there will be performances every evening by leading theatre troupes from the city in the foyer of Ranga Shankara.

Gayathri Krishna from Ranga Shankara said that as part of ‘RS Connect’, over the past 13 weeks, performances have been held on weekends. All these performances have been on the foyer, free for all.

“Hopefully, we will be able to reopen the theatre in January. As a run-up to that, we contacted theatre troupes in the city and as many 40 came forward to perform,” she said.

To begin with, Kannada theatre troupe ‘Benaka’ will render songs of B.V. Karanth, renowned film and theatre personality. This will be followed by a rehearsed reading of Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad's highly-acclaimed play ‘Tughlaq’ by ‘Samudaya’, another Kannada troupe.

All the activities will be held between 5.30 p.m. and 6.45 p.m. every day. These performances will be free of cost. A press release added that social distancing measures and other rules to check the spread of COVID-19 will be followed.

In the release, actor and founder of Ranga Shankara Arundhati Nag said: “We have started our foyer activities in the form of ‘RS Connect’. It is very heartening to see people coming back to the safe environment of Ranga Shankara. We hope to open the theatre soon for our regular activities. Our troupes came up with the idea of starting off by performing in the foyer. Hence, this awesome line-up!”

Among the theatre troupes that will perform at Ranga Shankara are Kalagangotri, Kahe Vidushak, Abhinaya Taranga, Shwetha Shrinivas, and Sandeep Shikhar.