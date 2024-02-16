House panel asks govt. to take over golf course and turf club and develop them as lung spaces

February 16, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Special House committee of the Legislative Council has urged the State government to take over the Bangalore Golf Course and the Bangalore Turf Club areas and develop them as lung spaces and walking areas.

The government should take a decision based on expert opinion to provide them alternative land near Jakkur aerodrome or Kunigal, said the committee headed by N. Ravi Kumar that submitted its report to the House on Thursday.

The House committee set up in June 2020 looked into the functioning of clubs in Karnataka, including BBMP limits, and their activities.

Law recommended

The committee has recommended a law that would monitor and control the activities of clubs across the State, and clubs should not be allowed to have their own rules. It has suggested The Karnataka Regulation of Entry to Public Places and Regulation of Clubs Bill to this effect.

Among other recommendation, in particular instances, the committee has recommended action against Bowring Club for violating rules in construction of illegal buildings despite having a heritage building.

The committee noted that the Cosmopolitan Club in Jayanagar that is receiving ₹18 lakh as rent from commercial establishments has offered the government to take complete rent. With respect to the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC), it has urged the government to fix tax based on the joint survey conducted by the BTC and the BBMP, and also recover dues. It also recommended that the Century Club located in Cubbon Park should be removed from the park zone under the Karnataka Public Parks and Open Spaces Act.

Dress code

The dress code for the entry into clubs has been a part of public discourse for some time now with even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently recalling an incident when he was denied entry into a club as he was wearing a dhoti. The committee suggested amendment to the Karnataka Societies Registration Act to bring a law that would not bar entry to those wearing traditional attire, and clubs should be directed not to discriminate based on dress.

Membership for elected representatives

Seeking membership for elected representatives - MPs, MLA and MLCs - the committee has said that the government could consider membership for them in two clubs of their choice. The clubs could be those that have received land at discounted prices and received government facilities.

It has also recommended membership of any one club to sportspersons of international repute and Army personnel who have won the Shaurya Chakra. The committee has also suggested guidelines to control membership fee.