Over 2.7 lakh Ganesh idols immersed so far

Over 2 lakh Ganesh idols have been immersed in the city till Saturday. According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), of the 2,71,643 idols immersed so far, 3,871 were made of plaster of Paris (PoP).

The data provided by the BBMP was for six zones — West, South, East, Dasarahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, and Bommanahalli.

South zone has seen the highest number of Ganesh idols immersed at 1,21,033, followed by the West zone (94,181).

Rajarajeshwarinagar zone, which has seen 11,148 idol immersed, had zero PoP idol immersions.

Data on the number of idols immersed in Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones was not available.