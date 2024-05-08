GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Our Sun and its Family’ to be screened at planetarium from May 9

Published - May 08, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The new sky theatre show ‘Our Sun and its Family‘.

The new sky theatre show ‘Our Sun and its Family‘. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) will start screening a new sky theatre show, ‘Our Sun and its Family,’ on May 9. The 40-minute show will highlight the important features of the eight planets of our solar system and their satellites, briefly mentioning asteroids, Kuiper Belt Objects, and the Oort cloud of comets through an enthralling visualisation supported by animations. JNP said this show has added significance in the context of India’s significant achievements in exploring the Moon, Mars, and the Sun.

The new sky theatre show ‘Our Sun and its Family‘.

The new sky theatre show ‘Our Sun and its Family‘. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

“Breathtaking visuals of the barren landscape of Mercury, the cloud-covered surface of Venus, life-sustaining Earth which is our home, our only natural satellite, the Moon, the ever-exciting planet Mars, the mighty Jupiter, the magnificent Saturn with its system of rings, distant Uranus and Neptune makes us aware of the variety in our solar system,” JNP said.

“The enormous Sun dominates the entire solar system, and activities on its surface and atmosphere, as well as the process responsible for its phenomenal energy output are also briefly up in this sky show,” it added.

The show timings are every day (except Mondays and the second Tuesday of the month). The 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. slot is in English and and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm slot is in Kannada.

Related Topics

Bangalore / space programme

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.