‘Our Sun and its Family’ to be screened at planetarium from May 9

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) will start screening a new sky theatre show, ‘Our Sun and its Family,’ on May 9. The 40-minute show will highlight the important features of the eight planets of our solar system and their satellites, briefly mentioning asteroids, Kuiper Belt Objects, and the Oort cloud of comets through an enthralling visualisation supported by animations. JNP said this show has added significance in the context of India’s significant achievements in exploring the Moon, Mars, and the Sun.

“Breathtaking visuals of the barren landscape of Mercury, the cloud-covered surface of Venus, life-sustaining Earth which is our home, our only natural satellite, the Moon, the ever-exciting planet Mars, the mighty Jupiter, the magnificent Saturn with its system of rings, distant Uranus and Neptune makes us aware of the variety in our solar system,” JNP said.

“The enormous Sun dominates the entire solar system, and activities on its surface and atmosphere, as well as the process responsible for its phenomenal energy output are also briefly up in this sky show,” it added.

The show timings are every day (except Mondays and the second Tuesday of the month). The 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. slot is in English and and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm slot is in Kannada.