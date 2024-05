Edu-Choice is conducting an online counselling seminar on May 18 between 10.25 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. NEET, and Medico Health Science, aspiring students of Karnataka and neighbouring States, can attend the online seminar. Speakers from across top Medical Colleges and NEET advisors will explain the admission procedure. For registration and details, visit https://educhoice.org/. The link to free webinar is https://zoom.us/j/94006608410.

Related Topics education