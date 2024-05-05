GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

One killed in road accident in Madhugiri, Tumakuru

May 05, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

One person was killed and two sustained major injuries after a KSRTC bus collided with a bike on Sunday morning. The bike was headed from Kodigenahalli to Vatadahosahalli in Gauribidanur when the bus, approaching from the opposite direction, ran into it. The incident happened in Madhugiri, Tumakuru. 

The police said the deceased, Ani, 24, died on the spot. Charan, 22, and Mahendra, 25, sustained serious injuries. The injured are being treated at a government hospital at Madhugiri. 

An FIR has been registered at Kodigenahalli police station. The police said speeding could be the reason for the accident and they have initiated a probe in the case. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / police / death / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.