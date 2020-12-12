Nurse detained for recording videos of hostellers in bathroom

The Whitefield police have detained a nurse for allegedly recording her colleagues and female staff residing in a hostel while they were in the bathroom and sharing the clips with a male friend.

“The woman works as a nurse in a private hospital, and resided in a hostel nearby. Other nurses and housekeeping staff also had quarters in the hostel. She used to keep a mobile phone hidden in the bathroom to record videos. This was done without the knowledge of the other hostel residents, said a police officer.

Based on a complaint filed by the hostel warden, the Whitefield police have registered a case against the nurse, identified as Ashwini. She hails from Gudiyattam in Tamil Nadu and reportedly confessed that she recorded the videos at the behest of her male friend.

The incident came to light on December 8, when a hostel resident spotted the mobile phone while she was bathing. When she picked up the device, she was horrified to see that it was on record mode. There were many such videos in the gallery folder. She brought it to the notice of the hostel warden who in turn conducted an internal inquiry before filing a police complaint.

During the course of their investigation, the police traced the mobile to Ashwini. The police are now trying to track down the male friend to ascertain the motive behind the racket.