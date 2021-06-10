No admissions before SSLC exams, says DPUE

A majority of colleges, particularly integrated PU colleges, have already admitted students based on their class nine marks and online exam scores of class 10

Several pre-university (PU) colleges in Karnataka that have started the admission process may find themselves running afoul of the education department. The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), on Wednesday, announced that strict action will be initiated against colleges that are admitting students in first year PU.

DPUE Director R. Snehal, in a circular, said that managements who admit students before SSLC examination is conducted and before the department announces the new academic calendar will be at risk of losing their affiliation. The circular also stated that colleges cannot begin online classes till the academic calendar is chalked out.

A majority of the colleges, particularly integrated PU colleges, have already admitted students based on their class nine examination marks and online exam scores of class 10.

“All my daughter’s classmates got admitted to top PU colleges. So we decided that we need to finish her admission process as well. I paid the fees last Saturday,” said Sudeep P., a parent.

Students as well as college managements are worried about the status of the admissions that they have already completed.

The department has asked deputy directors at the district level to forward the circular to principals of all pre-university colleges. District officials have also been asked to initiate action against colleges and submit an action taken report to the department.

PU colleges have objected pointing out that many CBSE and ICSE students completed the admission process earlier this month. Others claimed that they are facing pressure from parents to complete the admission process.

“If we do not admit students now, they will go to another college and we will lose out on admissions,” said the principal of a top PU college in the city.

SSLC exams in June third week, but students yet to get sample paper

While the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has announced that the SSLC examinations are likely to be conducted in the third week of June, students are anxious as the sample question paper is yet to reach them.

This year, in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis, students will sit for two papers. The question paper pattern has been changed to a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format, and each subject will carry 40 marks.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the model question papers will reach schools by end of the week.