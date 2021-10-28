Bengaluru

NIMHANS introduces adaptive clothing for patients

Nimhans introduced adaptive clothing on Occupational Therapy Day on October 27, 2021.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

On the occasion of Occupational Therapy Day on October 27, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) introduced adaptive clothing to meet the needs of people who have physical, cognitive and sensory impairment and disabilities.

The theme for this year was ‘Belong, Be you’ with the aim of promoting diversity and inclusion.

Some of the modifications in the clothing include using enlarged buttons and personalising their dresses keeping in mind their disabilities.

Occupational therapy falls under the Department of Neurological Rehabilitation.


