Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje booked on charges of promoting enmity between people of T.N., Karnataka

The Minister had reportedly said that people from T.N. came to Karnataka and planted bombs; she has been booked by the Madurai police based on an individual’s complaint

March 20, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje. File

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Madurai City Police have registered a case against Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, on charges of promoting enmity between different groups of people on the grounds of language. 

Ms. Karandlaje reportedly said that “people from Tamil Nadu, who come to Karnataka, get trained in Tamil Nadu and plant bombs in Karnataka.” T.N. CM M.K. Stalin had strongly condemned the Minister ‘reckless’ statement. The Minister later apologised for her statement.

Based on a complaint from an individual, C. Thiagarajan of Kadachanenthal, the Cyber Crime police have booked the Minister under four sections – 153, 153A, 505 (1) (b) and 505 (2) -- of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his complaint lodged on Wednesday, Mr. Thiagarajan has said that he had seen on a television news bulletin, the statements made by Ms. Karandlaje against Tamils. Even as the probe into the Bengaluru Rameswaram Café bomb blast case was underway, the Minister had, without any basis, said that Tamil people, who were trained in Tamil Nadu, had planted bombs in Karnataka. 

This statement, the complainant said, could create enmity and hatred between the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Minister made a sweeping statement against Tamils portraying them as terrorists, which could incite violence against Tamils, he pointed out.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered. 

