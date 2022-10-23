Bengaluru

Newly married teacher found dead

A 25-year-old newly married private school teacher was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her apartment in Puttenahalli on Saturday.

The family of the deceased, Niharika, accused her husband and his family of killing her after harassing her repeatedly.

According to the police, Niharika got married to Karthik five years ago. It was a love marriage and both families were opposed to it initially.

Soon after the marriage, Karthik’s family allegedly started harassing her. Unable to bear the harassment, Niharika returned home during Dasara holidays. However, Karthik got Niharika back home recently and promised to take care of her, the police said.

On Saturday, Niharika called her sister to inform her that she had been harassed again. Inquiries revealed that Niharika was harassed over a trivial row about a school programme she wanted to attend, the police said.

Shivalingaradhya, Niharika’s father, accused Karthik and his family of killing her. Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused, charging them under dowry harassment, abetment to suicide.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)


