GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

New sky theatre show on Gaganyaan at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium

The 30-minute sky show which will be open to the public from Sunday, April 7, deliberates on the human thirst for spaceflight, its realisation, progress, and the current status of human spaceflight at global level. The show would be conducted daily for the next two months

April 06, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
‘The Indian Space Odyssey’ Sounding Rockets to Gaganyan, a sky show on Gaganyan mission will be open to public viewing at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru from Sunday, April 7.

‘The Indian Space Odyssey’ Sounding Rockets to Gaganyan, a sky show on Gaganyan mission will be open to public viewing at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru from Sunday, April 7. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) has launched a new sky theatre show Indian Odyssey: Sounding Rockets to Gaganyaan.

The 30-minute sky show which will be open to the public from Sunday, April 7, deliberates on the human thirst for spaceflight, its realisation, progress, and the current status of human spaceflight at a global level. It also traces the genesis and evolution of the Indian space programme and its various achievements.

“Finally, through a conspicuous visual treat, it discusses the training of astronauts, giant Human rated LVM3 launch vehicle, and the Gaganyaan spacecraft, their meticulous preparation for the launch, and the way Indian astronauts will undertake their exciting journey to orbit Gaganyaan spacecraft and safely return,” JNP stated.

It added that animations of the various elements of Gaganyaan projected onto the sky dome are the main highlight of the show.

The Gaganyaan programme aims to send Indian astronauts to a 400 km orbit around the Earth, enable them to orbit the Earth there in their Gaganyaan spacecraft for three days and bring them back safely.

Four astronauts Group Captains Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajith Krishnan, Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Subhansh Shukla have been selected for the Gaganyaan mission.

JNP Director Dr. B.R. Guruprasad said that the sky show would be conducted daily for the next two months (except Mondays and second Tuesday which are holidays).

The show timings are 10.30 a.m. (English) and 11.30 a.m. (Kannada). JNP said that 150 seats are available for online booking through the BookMyShow website and the remaining 50 seats will be issued at the ticket counter half an hour before the commencement of the show.

Related Topics

science and technology / space programme / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.