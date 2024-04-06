New sky theatre show on Gaganyaan at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium

April 06, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) has launched a new sky theatre show Indian Odyssey: Sounding Rockets to Gaganyaan.

The 30-minute sky show which will be open to the public from Sunday, April 7, deliberates on the human thirst for spaceflight, its realisation, progress, and the current status of human spaceflight at a global level. It also traces the genesis and evolution of the Indian space programme and its various achievements.

“Finally, through a conspicuous visual treat, it discusses the training of astronauts, giant Human rated LVM3 launch vehicle, and the Gaganyaan spacecraft, their meticulous preparation for the launch, and the way Indian astronauts will undertake their exciting journey to orbit Gaganyaan spacecraft and safely return,” JNP stated.

It added that animations of the various elements of Gaganyaan projected onto the sky dome are the main highlight of the show.

The Gaganyaan programme aims to send Indian astronauts to a 400 km orbit around the Earth, enable them to orbit the Earth there in their Gaganyaan spacecraft for three days and bring them back safely.

Four astronauts Group Captains Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajith Krishnan, Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Subhansh Shukla have been selected for the Gaganyaan mission.

JNP Director Dr. B.R. Guruprasad said that the sky show would be conducted daily for the next two months (except Mondays and second Tuesday which are holidays).

The show timings are 10.30 a.m. (English) and 11.30 a.m. (Kannada). JNP said that 150 seats are available for online booking through the BookMyShow website and the remaining 50 seats will be issued at the ticket counter half an hour before the commencement of the show.