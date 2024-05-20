GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New passageway opened at Majestic metro station to ease congestion

It connects platform 2 of Purple Line with platforms 3 and 4 of Green Line

Updated - May 20, 2024 10:39 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Parvati Nair,Aryan Bhatt
The newly inaugurated passageway at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station, Majestic, connecting platform 2 of the Purple Line with platforms 3 and 4 of the Green Line/

The newly inaugurated passageway at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station, Majestic, connecting platform 2 of the Purple Line with platforms 3 and 4 of the Green Line/ | Photo Credit: Aryan Bhatt

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station, the interchange hub on Monday inaugurated a new passageway to ease congestion and improve the commuter experience. It connects platform 2 of the Purple Line with platforms 3 and 4 of the Green Line.

Shankar A.S., Executive Director (Operations and Maintenance) at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), said the new passageway would hopefully reduce congestion and help commuters switch between the lines more easily.

“Hundreds of people deboard the trains on platforms 1 and 2 every 2 to 3 minutes, creating congestion. It takes about one minute to get off from those platforms to platforms 3 and 4, which are on another level. Many passengers used to miss their trains on platforms 3 and 4 due to this bottleneck, as there is only a pair of escalators and stairways. The new passage resolves this problem. Plans are also underway to construct a similar passageway to ease congestion on platform 1 as well,” Aruna A.M., Section Engineer of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station, said.

“Even though the passage might involve walking a little more, I don’t mind it because I can now avoid the crowd at the escalator and stairway,” said Uma K., who a daily commutes. Another commuter, Shreeya Nama, a student from Yeshwanthpur, said the crowd at Majestic was an issue, and hopefully, with the opening of the new passage, the commute will be faster.

