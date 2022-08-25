NEP to be implemented in pre-primary education in Karnataka from November

The State government will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, in early childhood care and education (pre-primary stage), in 20,000 anganawadis/schools from November 2022 across Karnataka

The State government will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, in early childhood care and education (pre-primary stage), in 20,000 anganawadis/schools from November 2022 across Karnataka

The State government will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, in early childhood care and education (pre-primary stage), in 20,000 anganawadis/schools from November 2022 across Karnataka.

B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, and Halappa Achar, Minister for Women and Child Development, jointly announced this at a press conference on Thursday, “The government has already taken some necessary steps to implement NEP in the pre-primary stage, from the age group of 3 to 6, in selected anganawadis across the State from November.”

Mr. Nagesh further explained, “Every child of the country should be given quality education. For that, the State government is at the forefront of implementing the ambitious NEP, which will bring radical reforms in India’s education system”.

As per NEP 2020, six committees were constituted to formulate the curriculum framework for early childhood care and education. The curriculum framework includes curriculum design, curriculum teaching, and learning materials and evaluation, capacity development, community outreach, early childhood encouraging, monitoring and stewardship. The final syllabus framework is expected to be made available by the Central Education Department this September.

Later, the State curriculum framework will be finalised. According to the curriculum framework, necessary training will be given to anganwadi workers through DSERT in the affiliated institutions of the Education Department, the Minister added.

“Around 14,000 anganwadi workers of Kalyana Karnataka have already been trained by the Tata Foundation. Three types of training are aimed at anganwadi workers according to their qualifications,” he said.

Mr. Achar said there are 66,361 anganwadi centres in the State. “Among those working in anganwadi centres, 732 are postgraduates. 6,017 graduates, 14,303 PU qualified, and 40,786 have SSLC qualification. Nutritious food, healthcare and education are being provided at anganwadis. Programmes like Kali-nali and chilipili which are already existing in anganwadis will be the part of NEP and this programme will be further improved and effectively implemented through NEP-2020,” he said.