Nano Urea found to be successful in tests: Basavaraj Bommai

S. Swaminathan of Sastra Deemed University being conferred with the Dr. C.N.R. Rao sponsored award for achievement in the field of nanotechnology. | Photo Credit: sudhakara jain

Nano Urea, a fertilizer based on nanotechnology has been tested in many universities and is found to be successful, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

Nanotechnology will help the management of energy in an efficient manner at the tiniest level (nano-level). Efficient energy management at the smallest level is also expected to bring about sustainability, said the Chief Minister at the opening of the 12th edition of Bengaluru India Nano, a three-day nanotechnology annual event.

“Bengaluru with 180 R&D institutes has a very congenial ecosystem to incubate the growth of nanotechnology. The synergy between research outfits, educational institutions, and student community will help to translate lab findings to marketable products in the state,’‘ he anticipated.

Speaking at the event, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and S&T, said the State Government would introduce many sector-specific policies, including one for nanotechnology.

“Nanotechnology has encompassed all the vital areas such as water, health, energy, agriculture and is set to become a $300 billion economy in the next five years,” he said.

Navakanta Bhat, Chairman, State Vision Group for Nanotechnology, said the applications of nanotechnology, enabling the manufacturing of products at nano ranges, would bring in disruptive changes in the coming years.