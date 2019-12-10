Namma Metro train timings to be extended from January 1

In good news for metro commuters, the timings of the last trains will be extended from January 1, 2020.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has announced that the last train from each terminal station will depart later than the existing timings from the new year. A BMRCL release said the last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic Interchange will leave at midnight in all four directions.
The Hindu had first reported about the BMRCL's plan to extend the train timings.
According to the release, from the Mysuru Road station, the train will depart at 11.40 p.m. (against the existing 11.05 p.m.), from Baiyappanahalli 11.35 p.m (against 11 a.m.), from Nagasandra at 11.25 p.m. (existing 10.50 p.m.) and from Yelachenahalli at 11.35 p.m. (existing 11 p.m.).
