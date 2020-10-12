Bengaluru

Missing girl found dead; police suspect murder

An 18-year-old girl, who was reported missing last Thursday, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a field near her house at Battarahalli on the outskirts of the city on Saturday. The police suspect she was murdered.

The deceased was a first-year B.Com. student at a private college in Ramanagaram, said a police officer, adding that her parents had filed a missing person’s complaint with the Kudur police.

On October 10, passers-by saw a single slipper and a stone with blood stains. People gathered at the spot and after a search found the body in a pit. The Kudur police are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2020 1:12:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/missing-girl-found-dead-police-suspect-murder/article32829884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY