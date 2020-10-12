Missing girl found dead; police suspect murder

An 18-year-old girl, who was reported missing last Thursday, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a field near her house at Battarahalli on the outskirts of the city on Saturday. The police suspect she was murdered.

The deceased was a first-year B.Com. student at a private college in Ramanagaram, said a police officer, adding that her parents had filed a missing person’s complaint with the Kudur police.

On October 10, passers-by saw a single slipper and a stone with blood stains. People gathered at the spot and after a search found the body in a pit. The Kudur police are awaiting the post-mortem report.