Minister pulls up BMRCL for ignoring Kannada at Kengeri metro line inauguration

Issues notice demanding action against officials responsible for the lapse

Karnataka government has pulled up Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for ignoring Kannada, the State’s official language, at the inauguration of the Kengeri metro line on August 29. In a letter addressed to BMRCL, Minister for Energy and Kannada & Culture V. Sunil Kumar said it was a serious lapse.

“Ignoring Kannada language during the inauguration of the metro line near Kengeri has been taken seriously by the State government. Despite the government issuing orders in the past on compulsory use of Kannada, it was ignored,” he said, adding that such lapses will not be tolerated by the Karnataka government. “I noticed that Kannada was not used on the board displayed on the stage of the inaugural event. I have sought clarification from the Managing Director and instructed him to initiate action against the officials responsible for the lapse.”

The Minister said that language is an emotional issue and lapses at a function in the capital of the State were unfortunate.

On August 29, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Cabinet ministers and elected representatives took part in the inaugural event.

After flagging off the train, a function was held at Kengeri TTMC metro station. At the event, details were displayed only in English on the stage.

On noticing this, citizens took to social media to vent their ire. The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) issued a letter to the managing director of BMRCL demanding action against officials responsible for the lapse.

Following the public outcry, BMRCL Chief PRO B. L. Yeshwanth Chavan claimed responsibility for the omission and offered an apology.