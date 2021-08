7.53-km stretch from Mysuru Road to Kengeri was inaugurated by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

The 7.53-km stretch from Mysuru Road to Kengeri under Phase II of the Namma Metro project has six stations: Nayanadahalli, R.R. Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattangere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.