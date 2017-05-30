Metro will start operations to south in June

Namma Metro’s much delayed Reaches 4 and 4A could finally open in June. This section, connecting Sampige Road in northern Bengaluru with Yelachanahalli in the south, has been delayed by as much as two years.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that operations would begin in June. “We expect up to 5 lakh people to start using these services,” he said.

At present, safety inspections by the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) are under way. “There will be a speed trial run on Wednesday. We expect the Commissioner to call a meeting after the inspection to discuss shortcomings, if any. If he has no further directives, then clearance for operations will not take much time,” a senior BMRCL official said.

On May 24, the CMRS and his team began the inspection from the Yelachanahalli side. On Monday, he visited the National College station, which marks the start of the underground stretch.

BMRCL has already started preparations for the launch of operations by calling for supply of sweets for the inauguration.

Green Line closed

Metro commuters will not be able to use Green Line services from Wednesday 2 p.m. onwards till an undisclosed time as the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety will be conducting speed trials between Nagasandra and Yelachanahalli. “Once the trial runs are completed, regular services will resume,” a statement from BMRCL said.

Stations to be inaugurated

Kempegowda

Chickpete

Krishna Rajendra Market

National College

Lalbagh

South End Circle

Jayanagar

Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road

Banashankari

Jaya Prakash Nagar

Puttenahalli