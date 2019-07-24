Mechanic complains of blackmail

The Kalasipalya police are on the lookout for two men who are allegedly threatening to upload a private video clip of a 32-year-old mechanic on social media unless he pays them ₹3 lakh.

Sanjith Basha registered a complaint with the police on Saturday. He said that he had recorded the video on his mobile phone three months ago. Last week he received a call from an unknown person who claimed to have copies of the clip.

“Initially, Basha ignored the calls, but then the callers threatened to post the video online. When they showed proof that they had the clip, he filed a complaint,” said a police officer.

The police suspect that someone known to Basha may have accessed his phone without his knowledge.

“We have registered a case under various sections of the IT Act. Efforts are on to track down the blackmailers,” the officer added.