Martyred Captain Pranjal’s body arrives in Bengaluru; CM announces ₹50 lakh compensation

Governor, CM and others paid their respect to the martyred captain

November 24, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paying respect to the mortal remains of Capt. Prajal who died in a terror attack Jammu and Kashmir, at HAL airport in Bengaluru. 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paying respect to the mortal remains of Capt. Prajal who died in a terror attack Jammu and Kashmir, at HAL airport in Bengaluru.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The body of late Captain M.V. Pranjal, 28, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, November 22, arrived at the HAL airport here on Friday late evening (November 24).

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Energy Minister K.J. George, Member of Parliament Tejaswi Surya, BJP State President Vijayendra, and others paid tribute to the late Captain at the HAL airport.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, while saying that he shares the family’s grief, announced ₹50 lakh compensation to the martyr’s family.

The late Captain Pranjal’s wife and parents were also present at the airport.

