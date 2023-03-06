Mangaluru cooker blast case prime accused taken into NIA custody

March 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mangaluru cooker blast case prime accused H. Mohammad Shariq, who was being treated at the Victoria hospital for over two and half months, was discharged on Monday, March 6, and taken into NIA custody.

The accused, who sustained injuries along with the autorickshaw driver while transporting the bomb, was shifted to Victoria hospital from a hospital in Mangaluru on December 17, last year. NIA officials were escorting him at the hospital day and night to ensure his custody to probe his links with the global terror network and its operations in India.

The blast occurred on November 19, 2022 in a moving auto. The cooker bomb was allegedly designed to carry out a large-scale attack to fuel communal tension in the coastal region and in the State. Shariq’s questioning gained importance as a terror outfit recently claimed responsibility .

Terror suspect Shariq, a BCom graduate, along with his associate Maaz Munir, assembled the cooker bomb and he was transporting in an auto to keep it in a crowded place for maximum casualties, officials said.