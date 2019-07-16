Man arrested on charge of murder

A scrap dealer was arrested by the Mico Layout police for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death with an empty LPG cylinder while she was asleep on Friday night, while their daughter looked on.

The police traced the accused to his native place in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, where he was hiding. The accused, Chinnaswamy, 35, was married to Uma Rani, 30, who was working as a receptionist at a private hospital.

The police said that at 11.45 p.m. on Friday, when Uma Rani was asleep, Chinnaswamy took the empty LPG cylinder and bludgeoned her on the head and fled the spot.

According to the police, the incident came to light the next day when neighbours found Uma Devi lying in a pool of blood. The husband was missing.

Daughter witnessed crime

The couple had three children and the eldest daughter, around 11 years old, woke up to the commotion at home in the middle of the night and saw Chinnaswamy assaulting her mother. She raised an alarm, but by the time neighbours came, Chinnaswamy had fled, a senior police officer said.

The police, who took up the case, tracked down Chinnaswamy at his native Dharmapuri and arrested him.

The police have taken the accused into three days custody to ascertain the reason behind the murder.