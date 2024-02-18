GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for attempt to kill wife over domestic row

February 18, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his wife in an attempt to kill her over a domestic row at their house in Sunkadakatte recently.

The victim, Divyashri, 27, sustained stab injuries and was admitted to hospital, where she is recovering.

According to the police, the accused Jayaprakash, a caterer, married Divyashri in 2019. The couple used to have frequent fights and the accused objected to her using the mobile phone all the time. On Friday, Jayaprakash fought with her for not attending a family function and after a heated argument, he picked up a knife and stabbed Divyashri, said the police.

The victim managed to escape and raised the alarm, prompting the neighbours to come to her aid. They took her to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jayaprakash escaped. Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him on charges of attempt to murder and further investigation is on.

