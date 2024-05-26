Majestic Bus Station, a transport hub plagued by issues of hygiene, water and infrastructure

Majestic Bus Station, also known as Kempegowda Bus Station, a critical hub for thousands of commuters in Bengaluru, is grappling with numerous issues, including poor hygiene in toilets, inadequate water dispensers, and subpar road maintenance. Despite these concerns, many passengers seem resigned to these conditions, reflecting low expectations from public amenities.

Toilets at Majestic Bus Station have been criticised for their lack of cleanliness. “The washroom has a stench. But what else can you expect? So many people come to Majestic and use the washroom. It’s a public toilet; our expectations aren’t high,” said Deepa M., a passenger.

More water dispensers needed

Water availability is another pressing issue. While BMTC typically provides one water filter system per station, the vast size of Majestic Bus Station and its high footfall necessitate more dispensers. “Majestic Bus Station is rather big, there should be more water dispensers present,” said Savitha N., a daily commuter.

Another commuter, G. Viresh, highlighted the convenience of buying plastic water bottles due to the lack of dispensers, despite the environmental concerns this raises. Mohammad Faisal, a student, added, “The water available in the station dispensers doesn’t seem too clean, which is why most people are buying plastic water bottles. But this causes littering, as you can see around the station.”

The station currently has two water filters, of which one is non-functional. Awareness about these dispensers is also low.

Badly maintained roads

Road maintenance near the station entrance is another recurring problem. “BMTC repairs this part of the road 3-4 times every year since the large footfall and the continuous passing of buses through the area affects its condition,” explained a senior BMTC official. A BMTC driver confirmed that the poor road conditions are affecting their operations.

The station also faces a shortage of seating, but a senior official said that Majestic is not a station where people usually have to wait for very long. If they receive further demands from passengers, they will look into it; but so far no such request had been made officially. Regarding toilets, the official clarified that the toilets are managed by private contractors, and any complaints are addressed with them to ensure improvements.