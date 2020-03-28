Maids who tested positive for coronavirus spark off panic in Bengaluru

The authorities have undertaken contact tracing after two maids who worked for a couple in Sanjaynagar, who had recently returned from abroad, contracted the novel coronavirus. One of the maids lived in Geddalahalli and worked for several houses in Dollars Colony. Tension gripped the area after it was revealed that one of the houses she worked in was close to the Chief Minister’s residence. BBMP officials and the police inspected the area and her residence in Geddalahalli.

“More worrying is the fact that the woman had interacted with around 70 people, including other families for whom she worked as a domestic help,” said a police source. “She was in close contact with her neighbours in Geddalahalli and six of her family members. The authorities are undertaking contact tracing as the area she lives in is congested and there is a common washroom.”

However soon after the lockdown, most of the people who had interacted with her, who were labourers from Yadgir, returned to their native towns. “The information has been communicated to our counterparts in Yadgir, and civic officials are monitoring the case,” the source said.

The second maid is believed to have passed on the infection to her son.