Maharashtra leaders stopped at Karnataka border

December 19, 2022 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Belagavi

Rishikesh Bahadur Desai
Karnataka police stop a group from Maharashtra from entering Belagavi district, on the Doodha Ganga river bridge in Kuganoli village, in Belagavi district on December 19, 2022.

Karnataka police stopped a delegation from Maharashtra from crossing the border into Belagavi district on December 19.

Officers put barricades across the road on the bridge over Doodha Ganga river in Kuganoli village on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

The group from Maharashtra comprising members of the BJP and Shiv Sena (ES) faction raised slogans against the Karnataka Government and Kannada organisations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramanagouda Hatti asked the group to go back as the district administration had promulgated prohibitory orders .

The group relented after an hour. They were taken away by the Maharashtra police.

Movement of vehicles was disrupted for over 90 minutes.

