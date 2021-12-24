L&T bags order from Bengaluru realty firm

‘Project cost may be between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore’

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has won an order, amounting to up to ₹2,500 crore, for its Buildings & Factories business from a real estate developer in Bengaluru.

Under the contract, L&T's Buildings and Factories division would construct one of the largest residential townships in Bengaluru. The project would involve constructing 6,768 apartments spread across 39 towers with 2-level basement, ground plus 27 to 31 floors.

Additionally, the development would comprise 149 villas with club houses, swimming pools and other amenity structures. The total built-up area would be 13.43 million sq.ft. The project would be completed in 42 months.

The scope of work includes design and construction of the entire civil structure, including waterproofing, masonry, plastering and electrical conduiting.