Bengaluru

L&T bags order from Bengaluru realty firm

Under the contract, L&T's Buildings and Factories division would construct one of the largest residential townships in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: For representation only

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has won an order, amounting to up to ₹2,500 crore, for its Buildings & Factories business from a real estate developer in Bengaluru.

Under the contract, L&T's Buildings and Factories division would construct one of the largest residential townships in Bengaluru. The project would involve constructing 6,768 apartments spread across 39 towers with 2-level basement, ground plus 27 to 31 floors.

Additionally, the development would comprise 149 villas with club houses, swimming pools and other amenity structures. The total built-up area would be 13.43 million sq.ft. The project would be completed in 42 months.

The scope of work includes design and construction of the entire civil structure, including waterproofing, masonry, plastering and electrical conduiting.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2021 3:06:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/lt-bags-order-from-bengaluru-realty-firm/article38027674.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY