Government land near Bengaluru airport encroached: Former Minister

Culprits had allegedly created bogus documents to claim ownership

Congress member and former Minister Krishna Byregowda alleged that 6.10 acres of government land near the Kempegowda International Airport road in Bengaluru had been encroached by vested iterests by creating bogus documents. The land located in Jala village is worth crores of rupees, he claimed.

Raising the issue during zero hour in the Assembly, Mr. Gowda alleged that a few persons had taken possession of the land two days ago. They had forged documents to prove that they are the owners of the government-owned land, he alleged.

Residents of the village were intimidated by goons wielding dangerous weapons, like daggers, he alleged adding that the goons had been hired by the land sharks.

He demanded that the government initiate action against the land sharks and officials responsible for the fraud.

He stressed on the need for protecting government land, especially those located in and around Bengaluru, as their value is high.