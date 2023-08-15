HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lalbagh flower show records 8.26 lakh footfall 

August 15, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden drew to close on Tuesday with 2.45 lakh visitors thronging the garden on the final day. According to officials, a total of 8.26 lakh footfall was registered this year.

During the weekend, about 4 lakh people bought tickets to take a glimpse of the artistic floral presentation. The show garnered more number of people in the last three days. The Horticulture Department earned ₹3.67 crore from the tickets, ₹27 lakh from stall rent and ₹2.91 lakh from exhibitors entry fee.

On Independence Day, long queues were seen at the Lalbagh metro station. Due to uncontrollable crowd, the department gave free entry on all gates for the public on the final day. Last year, the department had allowed some free entry.

Kusuma G., Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, Lalbagh told The Hindu that compared to last year, the footfall was roughly same.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.