Labourer, friends ransack hospital, attack staff

A construction labourer, along with his friends, attacked staff of a private hospital at Kaggadasapura and ransacked the premises after his demands for a female nurse were ignored and a male nurse was instead assigned to attend to his injuries. The men, who were reportedly inebriated, also threatened the nurses on duty.

“The incident took place on Wednesday evening and we are tracking down the accused labourer and his friends,” said a police officer. Based on the hospital’s complaint, the Byappanahalli police have registered a case of assault, criminal intimidation and trespass against the accused, Hemanth Kumar, and his associates Kiran Kumar, Vinod, and Chandrashekhar.

In his statement, Prasad M.B., the nurse in charge of the OT at Sri Lakshmi Hospital, told the police that Hemanth and his associate Kiran had sustained injuries after they fell from a motorcycle. As they appeared to be inebriated and it was a medico-legal case, nursing supervisor Savithramma went to clean and bandage their wounds. “The accused wanted some of the younger female nurses to attend to them and began hurling abuses at Ms. Savithramma who alerted Mr. Prasad,” said the police.

When Mr. Prasad and along with the security guard approached them, the accused beat them up and called their associates over the phone to come to the hospital. Soon, four persons barged into the hospital, threatened the billing staff and ransacked the premises before fleeing. “We have information on the accused and have taken a few people into custody while efforts are on to track down others,” a senior police officer said .