KSRTC to operate 2,000 additional buses during Mysore Dasara

October 13, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

On account of Mysuru Dasara - 2023 and Dasara holidays, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to operate 2,000 additional buses to various places from Bengaluru from October 20 to 26, in addition to the existing schedules to provide transport facilities to the traveling public.

Later, special buses will be operated from various intra and interstate places to Bengaluru between October 24 and 29, KSRTC in a release stated. For details, visit www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka / Bangalore / festivals / travel and commuting / public transport

