Krishikalpa in partnership with NABARD launches programme for farmers

Krishikalpa’s accelerator programme aims to provide leaders of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with market orientation training, help in income enhancement, entrepreneurial and leadership skills, and market linkages.

Published - May 10, 2024 03:52 pm IST - Benglauru

The Hindu Bureau
Farmer engaged in peeling of copra from the shell, before selling it at Tiptur, in Tumkur district.

Farmer engaged in peeling of copra from the shell, before selling it at Tiptur, in Tumkur district. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

Krishikalpa, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to empowering Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), on May 9 launched an accelerator programme designed specifically for FPOs in Bengaluru.

Claimed to be the country’s first ever such initiative, the programme is supported by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), and aims to transform FPOs into sustainable rural businesses, driving positive change in the agricultural ecosystem, as per Krishikalpa.

The program recognises the critical role FPOs play in connecting farmers with markets and resources. However, according to the organisation, many FPOs in the country today struggle with a lack of entrepreneurial skills and knowledge.

Krishikalpa’s accelerator programme addresses this gap by providing FPO leaders with market orientation training, help in income enhancement, entrepreneurial and leadership skills, supply chain management and market linkages.

‘’NABARD’s commitment to rural development coupled with Krishikalpa’s comprehensive approach will ensure we are poised to drive positive change in the agricultural ecosystem, fostering resilience, prosperity, and sustainability for generations to come,” said Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Krishikalpa at the launch of the accelerator programme held in the City.

