Krishi Mela beginning today is expected to lay foundation for promotion of agri startups

This year’s edition of four-day Krishi Mela of the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru, which is set to begin from Thursday, is expected to lay the foundation for boosting agri startups in the State.

While the focus of the Krishi Mela is agri startups, UAS-B Vice-chancellor S.V. Suresh told The Hindu that the main intention was to help encourage young and bring minds to find innovative solutions to the problems of farmers.

“We are particularly encouraging interested people to come out with innovative technologies and ideas for helping local farmers,” he said, while pointing out that it would result in broad-basing of farm research. The university, which is incubating 18 agri startups on its campus, will have a separate pavilion at the Krishi Mela for agri startups, he said.

The mela would also focus on soilless farming technology of hydroponics. University’s Extension Director K. Narayana Gowda said the mela would showcase cultivation of several high-value vegetables and ornamental plants through hydroponics method. This technology is ideal for urban and peri-urban areas.

Though the mela will not have big cattle this time due to lumpy skin disease, the mniversity authorities are trying to make up for it by showcasing 10 different varieties of country chicken ( naati koli). These varieties are being showcased in the background of consumers preferring country chicken due to health benefits.

In addition to this, the mela would not only facilitate release of nine new varieties of crops, but also have live demonstration plots for these new varieties to create awareness among farmers about their benefits.

In all, the mela would have 720 stalls of various companies including the government establishments. The authorities are expecting a crowd of 15 to 20 lakh over four days.

In a bid to avoid congestion, the mniversity authorities have arranged for parking of buses in the Jakkur aerodrome this time.