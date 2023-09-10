HamberMenu
KIA’s Terminal-2 will handle both international and domestic flights 

September 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal-2 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022.

Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal-2 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: file photo

Terminal-2 (T-2) of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which is scheduled to commence international operations from Tuesday onwards will also be handling domestic flights.

Flight operations at T-2 from 10.45 a.m. onwards on Tuesday includes all international flights as well as domestic flights operated by four airlines which are AirAsia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara.

Meanwhile, Terminal-1 will only be handling domestic flights operated by Akasa Air, Alliance Air, Indigo, and SpiceJet.

“T-2 will have a dual operation of both international and domestic,” said an official.

T-2 was initially set to commence its international operations on August 31. However, a day before international operations were to start at T-2, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced that the proposed shifting of International operations to T-2 had been postponed.

“The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers,” BIAL had said.

It later announced that international operations would start from September 12.

The 2,55,661-sqm T-2, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022, became operational on January 15.

