Kempegowda Jayanthi celebrations put off

State government issues circular cancelling all programmes during the seven-day national mourning for former President Pranab Mukherjee

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put off Kempegowda Jayanthi celebrations, following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

The State government issued a circular cancelling all programmes scheduled during the seven-day national mourning, till September 6.

The civic body had scheduled the celebrations on September 2 and had decided to give away Kempegowda awards to 20 persons who had helped the State government and BBMP in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second time the celebrations are being put off this year. The event usually coincides with the Bengaluru Karaga. It was earlier put off following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city.

Condoling Mr. Mukherjee’s death, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar said a date would be fixed after discussions with Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad.

Mr. Prasad, meanwhile, recalled his close association with the former President during his posting as District Magistrate and Collector of Murshidabad district from 2004-06. “Pranab Mukherjee was elected as MP of Jangipur (Murshidabad district). I worked very closely with him during my tenure. His demise is a great loss to me, personally,” he said.