Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bags awards of World Manufacturing Congress and World Marketing Congress

February 18, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

 The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has bagged five awards of World Manufacturing Congress and World Marketing Congress

According to a KSRTC release, the details of awards won are: Electric Vehicle Industry Leadership awards - EV Power Plus; Global Brand Excellence awards - Excellence in Branding and Marketing Initiative, Business: Leader of the Year Award - Most Innovative Company; Global HR Excellence Award - Organizations with Best Employee Relations, and Global Best Employer Brand Award Organisation with innovative HR practices.

Besides, Latha T.S., World Marketing Congress and Board secretary and Chief Public Relations, has been conferred with the Global Women Leader award individually for her excellence in marketing strategy. 

The award presentation function was held in Mumbai on Saturday. 

