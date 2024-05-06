GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka registers 99.83% results in ICSE, 99.49% in ISC

Three students get 99.8% of marks in ICSE

May 06, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Mythili Iyer

Mythili Iyer

Schools in Karnataka registered a pass percentage of 99.83 in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE class 10) Examination and 99.49% in the Indian School Certificate (ISC- class 12) Examination.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results on Monday (May 6).

In Karnataka, 27,779 students — 14,001 (99.73%) boys and 13,778 (99.93%) girls — cleared the ICSE examination. Among 2,352 students, 1,089 (99.18%) boys and 1,263 (99.76%) girls passed in the ISC examination.

Varun S.

Varun S.

Three students from Bengaluru schools scored 99.8% in the ICSE — Adrita Tripathi of Greenwood High, Meher F. Ansil from Bethany High, Sarjapur branch, and Varun. S. from Bishop Cotton Boy’s School emerged as the toppers.

In ISC, Mythili Iyer of Greenwood High has got 98.75%. “I am thrilled that my hard work has paid off. I have to thank my teachers and my parents for their support and motivation over the years. What has helped me is the love for the subjects I chose and not the pursuit of a rank or marks,” she said.

Meher F. Ansil

Meher F. Ansil

Meher said in the months before the board exam, she followed what her teachers instructed her to do. “I read the textbooks and solved the worksheets from school. When the board exams approached, I started solving the previous years’ questions which gave me an idea about the type of questions that can be asked during the boards. The key is to stay consistent during your studies. Even if you don’t study a lot in one day, every day, you must study a little bit and stay consistent,” she said.

Adrita Tripathi

Adrita Tripathi

“I would like to express my gratitude to all the teachers and faculty. My school has given me opportunities to participate in several internal and external forums along with various leadership roles, which has helped me build greater perspectives on various related topics,” said Adrita.

Varun wants to become a computer scientist and is planning to join IIT. He has already started preparation for the JEE exam. “I try to be focused, in the sense that when I study, I try not to think about anything else other than my coursework. I don’t have a particular method as such. I pay attention in class and listen to the tips and advice from my teachers,” he said.

